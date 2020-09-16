Farage Compares UK to East Germany After Patel Says She’d Call Police if Neighbours Broke Coronavirus Rules

Nigel Farage has criticised the home secretary for saying she would call the police if she saw her neighbours breaking coronavirus rules, comparing the prospect of Britons snitching on their neighbours to Stasi informers of Communist former East Germany.

On Monday, rules came into force that limits public and private gatherings to six people, with those breaking the law facing fines or even arrest.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has so far failed to get to grips with the policing of the UK’s external borders, backs the use of authorities policing Britons congregating freely in their own country.

She told Sky News on Tuesday that if she saw her neighbours breaking the rules, “then, quite frankly, I would call the police”.

“It’s not dobbing in neighbours, it’s all about us taking personal responsibility,” Ms Patel claimed.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage remarked on Patel’s statement, saying: “Have we become like East Germany where children were encouraged to report on their parents?”

