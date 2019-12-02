Farage Demands Whole-Life Prison Terms for Terrorists Infected with ‘Jihadi Virus’

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage laid down the law to representatives of other political parties in a Sunday election debate, slamming “liberal elite” weakness and demanding serious action against radical Islamic terrorists.

“Well, we all express our condolences, but nobody apologises, apologises for the fact the liberal elite have given us a ridiculous sentencing system,” Farage began when the subject of the London Bridge terror attack by freed terrorist Usman Khan was raised at the ITV debate between representatives of the Brexit Party, Conservative Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Greens, and Welsh separatist Plaid Cymru.

“I don’t care if these people were in jail for six years or twelve years — if you have committed mass murder, or planned to commit mass murder, you’re not just an ordinary criminal: you’ve got the virus of jihadism,” Farage continued.

“And I think these people should never, ever be let out of prison, unless we’re absolutely convinced they do not have the jihadi virus — but, of course, political correctness stops us from doing this,” he lamented.

Read more

Alex Jones reflecting on life while hiking through the woods