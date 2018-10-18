Farage Eyes Re-Election for Brexit "Shock Solution"

Nigel Farage revealed the EU is offering an alternative to an extended transition period that would avoid the UK becoming a rule-taker and a vassal state but would keep Britain shackled to the EU for longer.

The former Ukip leader told Sky News there is a possibility he will stand for re-election to the European Parliament as a suspension of Article 50 could be agreed as an alternative to an extension to the Brexit transition period.

The British MEP argued the alternative would give Britain an extended seat at the table but would inevitably mean the UK extending its membership to the EU indefinitely.

