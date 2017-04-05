Farage Flames EU Parliament: 'You're Behaving Like Mafia Gangsters'

Nigel Farage left EU parliamentarians whinging and clutching their pearls after flaming them in a hearing on Wednesday, charging that they are “behaving like the mafia” in his response to threats and unjust pressure being applied during Brexit negotiations.

“You’ve shown yourselves, with these demands, to be vindictive, to be nasty – all I can say is, thank goodness we are leaving,” Farage said. “You’re behaving like the mafia.”

“You think we’re a hostage – we’re not, we’re free to go.”

Farage was immediately booed by the cabal of globalist thugs, and the President of the EU Parliament, Antonio Tajani, personally interjected to admonish Farage for his accusation.

“You’re saying this Parliament is behaving like the mafia, and as far as I’m concerned, that’s unacceptable,” Tajani threatened, while his colleagues clapped.

“I do understand, Mr. President, I do understand national sensitivies,” Farage replied, likely alluding to the fact that Tajani is Italian.

“I’ll change it to ‘gangsters,'” he fired off, as the lion’s den erupted in boo’s.

“What must be very difficult for you to all get into your minds is that there is a bigger world out there than the European Union,” Farage continued. “85% of the global economy is outside of the European Union.”

“We don’t have to buy German motorcars; we don’t have to drink French wine; we don’t have to eat Belgian chocolate – there are a lot of other people who will give that to us.”

Farage delivered his blistering address just feet away from Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, who has demanded of his colleagues that they ensure Britain’s trade status is lower than that of EU member states after the UK officially disconnects.

“A third country cannot have the same benefits as a member state,” Juncker said. “This parliament must and will ensure this reality is fully upheld over the course of the next two years.”

This latest row in parliament comes just hours after a Spanish warship entered UK territorial waters off Gibraltar in a provocative move condemned by former British naval Chief, Admiral Lord West.

“The danger is when you do this sort of things, something could escalate. There’s always a danger someone gets killed or something like that,” he said.

Gibraltar has responded to the EU’s pettiness by saying the crumbling superstate is behaving like a “cuckolded husband who is taking it out on the children.”

