Farage: I am 100 per cent sincere in offering a non-aggressive pact with the Tories

NIGEL FARAGE is set to offer Boris Johnson a “non-aggression pact” to work with the Tories at a general election in a deal which the Brexit Party leader said could deliver the Prime Minister a 100-seat majority in the House of Commons.

Mr Farage has said he will “100 percent” support the under-fire Prime Minister in an election if Mr Johnson pursues his “do or die” Brexit and delivers a “clean break” from the European Union. The leading Brexiteer insists a pack between the Tories and the Brexit Party will be “unstoppable” and has outlined his strategy to drain Remainer’s out of the House of Commons. Mr Farage told the Sunday Times: “If we get an election, an alliance between Boris and myself done intelligently, with a clear message, I think we’ll be unstoppable.

“If Boris decides the only way forward, to get Brexit delivered, is through a general election offering people a clean break, in those circumstances, I’m 100 percent behind him wanting to win the election, there would be a non-aggression pact.”

Mr Farage has also said if Mr Johnson accepts his proposal he will not stand candidates against any of the 28 members of the powerful European Research Group (ERG) who voted against Theresa May’s failed withdrawal agreement, as well Cabinet Brexiteers such as Dominic Raab, Priti Patel and Jacob Rees-Mogg.

