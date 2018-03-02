Farage on Brexit: "We Voted to Become an Independent Country. Full Stop."

Nigel Farage shut down talk of a second Brexit referendum on the latest edition of BBC Question time after David Dimbleby was overpowered by a Remoaner from the audience who failed to be quiet despite the presenter pleading.

Mr. Dimbleby was left helplessly crying “Okay, no hold on, no” and “Alright, madam” as the member of the audience persisted to challenge the leading Brexiteer.

She stated: “Mr. Farage can I challenge that slightly and say when we voted to leave, did we know we were leaving the customs union and did we notice that we were actually going to vote for a Northern Ireland, northern southern Ireland border, that was never brought up at all.”

