Farage on London's Khan: "He's Burying His Head in the Sand!"

Nigel Farage launched into a tirade over the response of London Mayor Sadiq Khan to reports showing the capital overtook New York City in the number of murders committed in the last two months as tonight six teenagers were stabbed in just two hours in a spate of knife attacks across London.

Figures showed there were 52 murders in London since the beginning of the year, with two more stabbings taking place in Mile End earlier today and four other teenagers knifed across the capital.

