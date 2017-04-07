Farage On Syria Strike: 'Where Will Intervention End?'

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has criticized his ally US President Donald Trump for ordering a missile strike against an airbase in Syria in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack.

The MEP warned that many Trump voters will be confused by his retaliation.

“I am very surprised by this. I think a lot of Trump voters will be waking up this morning and scratching their heads and saying, ‘where will it all end?’” he said.

“As a firm Trump supporter, I say, yes, the pictures were horrible, but I’m surprised. Whatever Assad’s sins, he is secular.”

Many Trump voters will be worried about this military intervention. Where will it end? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) April 7, 2017

Farage also urged Britain not to get involved in any further airstrikes.

“Previous interventions in the Middle East have made things worse rather than better,” he said.

Trump ordered the US military to fire a barrage of Tomahawk missiles from two US Navy vessels in the Mediterranean Sea, which hit the Shayrat base near Homs in the early hours of Friday. It is claimed the base was responsible for launching a chemical attack on Tuesday, which reportedly killed up to 100 civilians in Idlib province.

The British government says the US missile attack, which killed at least five people, was an “appropriate response” to the alleged chemical attack. It was in “close contact on all levels” with the US, and May was told in advance the strikes were going to take place. Britain was not asked to join in.

Damascus has denied responsibility for the chemical attack. Russian officials say the gas contamination was the result of a leak from a rebel chemical weapons depot hit by Syrian government airstrikes.