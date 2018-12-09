Farage Preps New Party As Brexit Goes Down Tubes

Image Credits: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP/Getty Images.

Nigel Farage has confirmed he is planning to launch a new political force to save Brexit, vowing he “won’t lie down” as the political establishment tries to overturn the referendum result.

The Brexit pioneer, who resigned from UKIP last week, told the Sunday Telegraph: “I sense within me I have not fought my biggest battle yet — that is how it feels. Whether it is happenstance, serendipity, destiny.

“I am not going to lie down and watch it go down the plug hole. I couldn’t do that. And I won’t do that. If there are European Parliament elections I am standing and I am thinking about vehicles do to that,” he added.

Though Britain is supposed to leave the EU on March 29th 2019, two years after the Article 50 clause of the Lisbon Treaty was triggered to begin the Brexit process.

Read more


Related Articles

Flashback: Trump Calls Vince Foster Suicide 'Very Fishy'

Flashback: Trump Calls Vince Foster Suicide ‘Very Fishy’

U.S. News
Comments
Trump insists 'no collusion,' calls for Mueller investigation to end following filings in Cohen, Manafort cases

Trump insists ‘no collusion,’ calls for Mueller investigation to end following filings in Cohen, Manafort cases

U.S. News
Comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Misquotes The Constitution

U.S. News
comments

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Is ‘Pretty Much All Fantasy-land’

U.S. News
comments

Armed Woman Shoots Escaped Inmate After He Breaks into Her Home

U.S. News
comments

Comments