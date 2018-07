Nigel Farage took to the airwaves to hit back at the government for apparently banning President Trump from meeting him during his time in the UK next week.

Speaking on LBC, Farage said: “It’s undoubtedly true because the government hates me and thinks that I’m responsible for Brexit which they still don’t support or believe in but, you know what, given that I’ve got some good relations with the US you’d have thought I might be helpful to you.

“Clearly I’m not wanted. Nevermind.”

