Farage Tells Hillary Clinton to 'Stop Whinging' After She Demeans Brexit Voters

Failed U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has attacked Brexit voters, claiming they fell for a “horrible lie” and voted against “modern Britain” because of small-town concerns.

The former first lady also blamed her electoral loss on the e-mail scandal, alleged Russian influence, and host of other factors in an interview with The Sunday Times to promote her new book.

Speaking about the European Union (EU) referendum’s relationship to the U.S. presidential election, she said: “Brexit should have been a bigger alarm than it was.”

Adding: “It was some of the same people working for Trump, advocating for him.

“They thought, ‘Hey, we’ve got this figured out, just tell a really horrible lie over and over again, keep people off balance and make them think that this will, if not make their lives better, make them feel better.’


