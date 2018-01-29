Farage: The EU’s Goal is Assimilation

Image Credits: Chatham House, Flickr.

Former UKIP chairman Nigel Farage discussed migration, Brexit and George Soros in an interview with Hungarian daily newspaper Magyar Hirlap.

Farage said he finds the Brexit-negotiations “very slow”, adding that they “lack vision and courage, not to mention that the government is weak and the establishment wants to remain in the EU.

He stressed that Prime Minister Theresa May doesn’t believe in what she’s doing. According to Farage, Britain will hopefully leave in March 2019, but it will be Brexit in name only, at best.

