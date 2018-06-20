Farage to Trump: ‘Ignore All The Screams’ From MSM on Immigration

President Trump must ignore the left’s outrage over his tough immigration policy or else his supporters won’t vote for him again, according to Brexit architect Nigel Farage.

“Immigration led to the Brexit vote, immigration led to new Italian government, immigration will finish off Angela Merkel and President Trump was elected on a very tough ticket of dealing with illegal immigration,” Farage said on Fox & Friends on Wednesday. “And now you’ve got the liberal media screaming at everything he does.”

Farage warned that if Trump caves to the left that many of his supporters won’t come out to vote for him again in 2020.

“But the one thing’s for certain — if Trump does not hold true and really tighten immigration, many of those people who came out and voted for him won’t do it again,” he said.

“It’s very easy to be compassionate, but you’ve got to understand in the case of America and these borders, many of the children are actually being used as means to get other people in, many of whom aren’t even their families.”

“Trump has got to stay tough on this and ignore all the screams coming from the liberal media,” he added.

As the Russian witch hunt disintegrates, the left has latched onto Trump’s immigration actions to drum up fear and anger within their base in hopes they’ll show up to vote in the midterms in a much-hyped “blue wave.”