Farage: "Tragedy Close at Hand" With Recent Migrant Surge

Nigel Farage has today responded to news that more migrant boats have been intercepted off the coast of Dover, making clear that if illegal migrants are allowed to stay the problem will only get worse.

Two more boats were discovered last night, taking the total number of migrants discovered over the past fortnight to around 90.

Farage told Westmonster: “If all the illegal immigrants being rescued in the Channel and coming into Dover are allowed to stay, that will encourage even more to come. A tragedy is close at hand.”

