Farage: UK Politician "More Likely" to Become PM After Burka Remark

Nigel Farage claimed Boris Johnson could be closer to winning the next Conservative party leadership election following the controversy over the former Foreign Secretary’s remarks about Muslim women wearing burkas in public.

Speaking to Sky News, the former Ukip leader claimed any poll among Conservative party members on whether to introduce a burka ban in the UK would prove the party would be overwhelmingly in favor of it.

The support for the ban would put Boris Johnson in a favorable position at the next leadership election, Mr. Farage claimed, following his latest remarks on the religious garment.

Read more