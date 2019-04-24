Farage's Brexit Party Set for Landslide Support

The Brexit Party could be heading for victory in the forthcoming EU elections, according to a recent poll.

A survey by YouGov shows the Brexit Party leapfrogging into first place on 27 percent of the vote.

The poll, conducted between April 15 and 16 with 1,855 British adults taking part, predicts Nigel Farage’s new outfit will storm to victory by securing the lion’s share of the votes.

