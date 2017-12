CNN’s Jim Acosta’s is in a huff about President Trump dissing him and his network as purveyors of “fake news.”

Acosta has claimed “this kind of rhetoric, this kind of behavior is going to lead to a journalist being hurt. That’s the thing I worry about.”

I would suggest that Acosta’s brand of rhetoric and his kind of behavior is going to lead to his entire profession being hurt. That’s what I worry about.

But Acosta and others like him are disingenuous phonies.

