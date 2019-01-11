Farmer Sends Trump Message Amid Border Fight: "BUILD THE WALL"

A farmer in North Dakota used his snow-covered field to send a message of encouragement to President Trump amid his struggle to secure funding for a US-Mexico border wall.

“Yes Mr. President stand your ground and ‘Get-R-Done’,” Gene Hanson wrote on Facebook Tuesday, sharing a photo of his farmland inscribed with the words “BUILD THE WALL” in all caps.

The message to Trump comes as he wages an uphill battle with Democrats to reach a negotiation on border wall funding, or continue a government shutdown that on Friday entered day 21, tying it up with the longest shutdown in history.

Hanson’s made headlines in the past with other visually stunning farm crop messages, including one design last December of cows formed in the shape of a cross and various other political statements.


