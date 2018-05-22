Farmers "Cautiously Optimistic" Amid Chinese Trade Talks

Farmers are hopeful about the chances of averting a costly trade war with China amid signs of progress in negotiations.

President Donald Trump tweeted twice Monday about a possible trade deal with China and how it could benefit U.S. farmers.

China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products – would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Under our potential deal with China, they will purchase from our Great American Farmers practically as much as our Farmers can produce. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

