Fast and Furious Scandal: Last Remaining Fugitive In Border Agent's Murder Arrested

Mexican law enforcement officers last weekend arrested the man believed to be the final fugitive from the “rip crew” that engaged in a 2010 gunfight between Border Patrol agents that resulted in the death of agent Brian Terry.

Jesus Rosario Favela Astorga was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the killing of Terry.

“The arrest of Favela Astorga resulted from the unwavering commitment of the United States and our law enforcement partners in Mexico to bring to justice those responsible for the murder of Agent Brian Terry, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country,” Alana Robinson, the acting U.S. attorney, said in a statement.

