Fast and Furious Scandal: Last Remaining Fugitive In Border Agent's Murder Arrested

Image Credits: brianterryraffle.myevent.com/.

Mexican law enforcement officers last weekend arrested the man believed to be the final fugitive from the “rip crew” that engaged in a 2010 gunfight between Border Patrol agents that resulted in the death of agent Brian Terry.

Jesus Rosario Favela Astorga was charged Monday with first-degree murder in the killing of Terry.

“The arrest of Favela Astorga resulted from the unwavering commitment of the United States and our law enforcement partners in Mexico to bring to justice those responsible for the murder of Agent Brian Terry, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his country,” Alana Robinson, the acting U.S. attorney, said in a statement.

Read more


Related Articles

Florida Gov Declares State Of Emergency Over Richard Spencer Speech

Florida Gov Declares State Of Emergency Over Richard Spencer Speech

Government
Comments
Will Lying Democrats Use 25th Amendment To Attack Trump?

Will Lying Democrats Use 25th Amendment To Attack Trump?

Government
Comments

Paul Ryan: ‘It Would Be Naive’ To Think Congress Doesn’t Have Its Own ‘Harvey Weinsteins’

Government
Comments

Clinton Foundation To Keep Harvey Weinstein’s $250,000 Donation

Government
Comments

SCHLICHTER: The Fussy Attack of the Domesticated Conservatives

Government
Comments

Comments