Fast Food Feast 2.0: Trump Serves Up Chick-Fil-A, McDonalds To College Football Team

President Trump honored the North Dakota State Bison football team by once again presenting a feast of McDonald’s burgers and Chick-Fil-A sandwiches to the athletes at the White House.

Trump invited the team to Washington on Monday to honor their seventh NCAA Football Championship Subdivision victory.

“We had the Clemson Tigers here and I did the same thing. We could have had chefs, we could have, but we got fast food because you know what, I know you people very well,” Trump told the Bisons.

President Trump to North Dakota State Bison champs: "We had the Clemson Tigers here and I did the same thing. We could have had chefs, we could have, but we got fast food because you know what, I know you people very well" https://t.co/S0XIjrfQzA pic.twitter.com/PJzaFeoToB — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 4, 2019

“We like American companies, OK?” he said of his fast food selection.

The team gifted Trump a specialized green and yellow jersey displaying “Trump” with the number “45” underneath.

Easton Stick presented the #45 jersey to President Trump in the State Dining Room followed by a quick lunch. Next stop, the Oval Office! #NDSUinDC pic.twitter.com/qdFVODhEej — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) March 4, 2019

The team trip to the White House was intended to be a unifying experience, Bisons coach Matt Entz said.

“We addressed [politics],” Entz said. “This isn’t a political trip, this is a Bison trip and, personally, I sold it as two things: It’s one more opportunity for the 2018 team to be together, but also in my mind the start of the 2019 season and the things we’re going to do together.”

The left freaked out in January when Trump presented the Clemson Tigers with a bevy of fast food items at the White House, but they’ll likely get even more triggered by the fact Chick-Fil-A is one of the selections due to its Christian roots.

