Fastest-Growing Black Hole Discovered

Astronomers at ANU have found the fastest-growing black hole known in the Universe, describing it as a monster that devours a mass equivalent to our sun every two days.

The astronomers have looked back more than 12 billion years to the early dark ages of the Universe when this supermassive black hole was estimated to be the size of about 20 billion suns with a one percent growth rate every one million years.

“This black hole is growing so rapidly that it’s shining thousands of times more brightly than an entire galaxy, due to all of the gases it sucks in daily that cause lots of friction and heat,” said Dr. Wolf from the ANU Research School of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

