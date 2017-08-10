Fat Studies Is Now A ‘Social Justice’ Issue According To Oregon State University Professor

Students at the publicly funded Oregon State University can earn three credits studying the subject of “Fat Studies.” Indeed, those who attend the course will learn about how “weightism”—or a conscious or unconscious bias against fat people—is a “social justice issue.”

As previously reported by the Daily Caller last year, the syllabus invites students to examine “body weight, shape, and size as an area of human difference subject to privilege and discrimination that intersects with other systems of oppression based on gender, race, class, age, sexual orientation, and ability.”

In other words, it’s intersectional feminism.

Campus Reform reported today that the class is returning once again for the upcoming semester with an increased focus on teaching students how to perform effective activism to “counter weightism perpetuated throughout various societal institutions.”

