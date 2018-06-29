Fatal Car Bomb Targets Anti-Terror Task Force

Image Credits: Estitxu Carton, Flickr.

The Malian headquarters of an international anti-terror task force, the G5 Sahel, were attacked on Friday in a car bomb blast, killing six people and leaving many injured, according to a provisional toll.

“Shortly after Friday prayers, a suicide bomber in a vehicle painted with UN colours blew up at the entrance to the G5 base in Sevare. It was a huge blast,” a military source in the G5 Sahel force told AFP.

It is the first attack on the headquarters of the five-nation force, set up in 2017 to roll back jihadist insurgents and criminal groups in the vast, unstable Sahel region.

