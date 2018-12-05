Fatal Wyoming bear attack: No round in the chamber on handgun

An ongoing investigation into a grizzly bear attack on some hunters that left a man dead has produced a preliminary recommendation that the outfitter company review their training.

The Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration, in conjunction with state conservation officials and the Teton County Sheriff’s office, has been examining the case of the bear attack on bowhunter Corey Chubon and hunting guide Mark Uptain, 37, that left the latter dead in September.

Although both had bear spray and Uptain had a 10mm Glock in a shoulder holster, WyoFile reported that the gun, determined by investigators to be in working condition, did not have a round in the chamber and the guide had taken the pistol off while he helped Chubon dress an elk the sportsman had harvested.

