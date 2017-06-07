Fatalities & injuries after shootings, bombings at Iranian parliament & Khomeini shrine

At least two people died and dozens were injured after gunfire and bombings at the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini’s shrine in Tehran. Both assaults were later claimed by IS.

Attacker opened fire at the guards inside the parliament, then escaped the building and is now on the run, FARS news agency reported.

According to Tasnim, at least four people have been injured, including two “ordinary clients,” a “service staffer” and a guard from Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The guard succumbed to his injuries, Tasnim and Fars news agencies later reported, citing lawmakers and members of parliament.

A male assailant was arrested while on the run at the parliament’s hallway, Akbar Ranjbarzadeh, a senior member of the parliament’s Presiding Board told Farsnews.



In the meantime, Elyas Hazrati, a senior MP, told the agency that there were at least three attackers who carried two Kalashnikov rifles and a handgun.

“I was inside the parliament when shooting happened. Everyone was shocked and scared. I saw two men shooting randomly,” one journalist at the scene said, as cited by Reuters.

https://twitter.com/Tasnimnews_Fa/status/872348722390339584

However, Fars cited some members of parliament who claimed that shooting continues in the building.

