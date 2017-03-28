Father of Maryland High School Rape Suspect Arrested By ICE

The father of an 18-year-old Rockville High School student charged with the rape of a fellow classmate has been arrested for being in the country illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE spokesperson Sarah Rodriguez said 43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was arrested last Friday “after a review of his immigration history revealed he was unlawfully present in the United States” from Guatemala.

Sanchez-Reyes has been issued a notice to appear in immigration court and is currently being detained at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup.

Sanchez-Reyes is the father of 18-year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian, one of two teenage students charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offenses of a 14-year-old girl inside a bathroom at the Montgomery County high school.

Authorities have said Sanchez-Milian is also in the country illegally after he was stopped and detained by a U.S. border patrol agent in Texas last August.

