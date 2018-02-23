Father Of Parkland Survivor Accuses CNN Of Pushing Gun Control Narrative

The father of a Stoneman Douglas High School student is accusing CNN of specifically seeking out survivors of the shooting who wanted to talk about gun control, bolstering another survivor’s claims that the network tried to plant scripted questions at their Wednesday night town hall.

Andrew Klein, a Republican gun-owner and the father of Ariana Klein, a junior at Stoneman Douglas, said on Fox News Thursday that he received a call from a CNN producer the day after the shooting last week.

He said it was “not surprising” that the town hall was focused on strict gun control measures, as the producer he spoke to was looking for people who wanted to talk about “policy.”

“I actually spoke to a CNN producer on Thursday, the day after the shooting, and the producer insinuated to me that they were looking for people who were willing to espouse a certain narrative, which was taking the tragedy and turning it into a policy debate,” Klein claimed. “And I read that as being a gun control debate.”

