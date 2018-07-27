Father of School Shooting Victim Explains How To Stop Insane Violence

The father of a school shooting victim explains how to stop further violence in Zack Mount’s must-watch entry for Infowars.com’s 2018 reporter contest.

Zack Mount – Interview With Andrew Pollack About School Shootings And How To #FixIt! Part 1 of 3

Infowars is proud to present the seventeenth round of submissions from dedicated contestants competing to join the ranks of the Info War against the globalists – and a chance to win a prize!

Submissions period for the 26K Reporter contest is now closed

Due to a lot of last-minute entries, we will be publishing more videos over the coming days. If your video is published then your entry has been accepted.

Here are the rules – CLICK HERE.

Watch the rest of the latest entries for the 2018 Infowars Reporter Contest below.

Zack Mount – Interview With Andrew Pollack About School Shootings And How To #FixIt! Part 2 of 3

C. Kennedy – Protest For Families NOT To Be Separated

Zack Mount – Interview With Andrew Pollack About School Shootings And How To #FixIt! Part 3 of 3

Brendon Liebenberg – Infowars Africa Ep 2, South African Farm Attacks

Brendon Liebenberg – Infowars Africa Ep3, #feesmustfall

Ethan Hemphill – Problem, Reaction, Solution: Civil War

Ben Matthews – Mad Maxine’s Rough Waters

Anthony Castelluci – Segment Host Day Two

Joe Turner – Infowars 2018 Reporter Contest

Infowars.com stresses the war for the future is won by swaying hearts and minds of people with potent, topical, and routine reports that are your very own.

Thank you, Infowarriors!