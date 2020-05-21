Father of Swedish Man Killed by Migrant Forced by Media to Defend His Dead Son From 'Nazi' Smears

The father of a 19-year-old Swedish man who was killed by a Sudanese migrant while trying to prevent a woman being raped has been forced by the media to defend his son after suggestions the victim was a “Nazi.”

As we previously highlighted, Tommie Lindh was stabbed to death while trying to stop the assault after a group of migrants crashed a house party in Härnösand uninvited. After killing Lindh, the migrant continued to rape the woman.

The culprit was later named as 22-year-old Abubaker Mohamed, a Sudanese migrant who was granted Swedish citizenship in 2011 and had a long criminal record, including a 2015 conviction of raping a girl under the age of 15.

Following the murder, a right-wing group staged a protest in Härnösand against the killing, but the demonstrators were immediately smeared as “Nazis” by the media.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT, which dutifully amplified the “Nazi” narrative, then paid a visit to the home of Lindh’s father, where he was forced to defend his dead son against accusations he was racist.

As the article makes clear, the father was grilled about why his son had a shaved head as he insisted Lindh was not a Nazi but may have had friends who sympathize with the Nordic Resistance Movement, the group that staged the protest.

Apparently, SVT was more interested in the victim’s political leanings than reporting on the fact he was killed by a migrant while trying to stop a woman being raped.

It was already known that Lindh was a supporter of Alternative For Sweden, a right-wing populist party. Given the media’s reaction, you’d think this was a bigger sin than the crimes of rape and murder committed by Abubaker Mohamed.

So to summarize; A man is stabbed to death while bravely trying to rescue a woman from being raped.

The Swedish media responds not by asking hard questions about the clear link between mass immigration and violent crime and Sweden’s notorious rape epidemic, but by trying to defame the dead victim by framing him as a Nazi.

Only in Sweden.

