Father of Swedish terror victim attacked by migrant who vandalised her grave – Police do nothing

The illegal migrant who almost daily violates 11-year-old Ebba Åkerlund’s grave attacked Ebba’s father, Stefan, last night.

“When I called the police no one came,” the father writes on Facebook:

“This gets sicker and sicker. When I visited my beloved daughter’s grave tonight he was there, and he was extremely threatening. He looked even more terrifying with one eye missing. Given that he has previously pulled a knife on the verger, I suspect he’s capable of anything.”

“This time he spat on me, attacked me and appeared more threatening than last time I encountered him. For 15 minutes I followed him while I had the police on the phone. But they didn’t come! What a surprise …”

Read more


Related Articles

UK Commitment to UN Migration Pact ‘All But Violates’ Govt Immigration Pledge: Think Tank

UK Commitment to UN Migration Pact ‘All But Violates’ Govt Immigration Pledge: Think Tank

World News
Comments
Second Canadian Citizen Disappears In China

Second Canadian Citizen Disappears In China

World News
Comments

Muslim Council Leader Upset At Media For Accurately Reporting on Islamic Terror Attack

World News
comments

Open Borders: Strasbourg Terrorist Evades Police, Escapes to Germany

World News
comments

‘I will contest it’: UK PM May to face vote of confidence in leadership over Brexit deal

World News
comments

Comments