Father of Swedish terror victim attacked by migrant who vandalised her grave – Police do nothing

The illegal migrant who almost daily violates 11-year-old Ebba Åkerlund’s grave attacked Ebba’s father, Stefan, last night.

“When I called the police no one came,” the father writes on Facebook:

“This gets sicker and sicker. When I visited my beloved daughter’s grave tonight he was there, and he was extremely threatening. He looked even more terrifying with one eye missing. Given that he has previously pulled a knife on the verger, I suspect he’s capable of anything.”

“This time he spat on me, attacked me and appeared more threatening than last time I encountered him. For 15 minutes I followed him while I had the police on the phone. But they didn’t come! What a surprise …”

