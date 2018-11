Unidentified attackers have assassinated a key Pakistani cleric with close ties to the Afghan Taliban, officials and family said Friday.

Maulana Sami Ul-Haq was stabbed and shot by unknown killers in an attack at his home in central Punjab province in Pakistan.

He was chief of his own faction of the religious Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-S) party, and ran a madrassa that educated several prominent Taliban leaders.

