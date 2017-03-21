A man went on YouTube to explain how he noticed Trisodium Phosphate listed as an ingredient in his children’s breakfast cereal.

The man had experience as a contractor for twenty-plus years and was familiar with the chemical after using it during work.

“If I sprinkled this on my kid’s cereal I’d go to prison for poisoning my children, but they are putting it in our cereals for our children to eat. We need to speak for those children who can’t speak for themselves because this is an outrage.”

“It’s a carcinogen that eats away paint and even aluminums.”

The FDA claims Trisodium Phosphate is not a risk in food, but some sources say to avoid all contact whatsoever and to call poison control if contact occurs.

Trisodium Phosphate is also found in products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, shampoo and other cosmetics.

Infowars covered this in 2014, yet the chemical is still commonly found on food shelves across America.

Contact the FDA and share your feelings about this “safe” chemical being fed to American children.