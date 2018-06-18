FATHER’S DAY: Bill Clinton ‘son’ calls for ‘dad’ to take paternity test

Danney Williams still wants to have a relationship with the man he calls his “dad.”

This Father’s Day, Williams, who says Bill Clinton is his father, is backing calls for Clinton to undergo a paternity test to prove — or disprove — his assertion.

“Retweet!” Williams tweeted, sharing a post from Carl Barvensky Paul, who urged President Trump to use his “presidential power” to get Clinton to do a DNA test.

“I’m willing to pay for the test including a $20k donation on your next campaign,” he said.

He retweeted a tweet from Right Chick, who urged Clinton take a paternity test.

On this Father's Day, have you thought about taking a paternity test? In doing so, one of two things will happen: 1. Finally legitimize & acknowledge your son @danney_williams. OR 2. Put the rumors to rest forever.#BillClintonSon #ClintonKid https://t.co/KXZl0AZpz0 — Right 🇺🇸 Chick (@needmorejava) June 17, 2018

“In doing so,” she wrote, “one of two things will happen:

1. Finally legitimize & acknowledge your son @danney_williams.

OR

2. Put the rumors to rest forever

She included the hashtags “#BillClintonSon” and “#ClintonKid”.

Appearing at the National Press Club shortly before the 2016 election, Williams made an emotional plea to Clinton intern and lover Monica Lewinsky, but also to the people he says are his family.

“I also want to take this opportunity to appeal to my step-mom, Hillary Clinton,” Williams said.

“She has the power to have Bill Clinton provide a DNA sample,” which Williams is attempting to secure through threatened legal action.

“I heard Hillary say she spent her life helping children. If black lives truly matter to her, why not mine?” he said.

“Why don’t you care about me, Hillary? Are you embarrassed about me? Hillary, are you ashamed of me? I am black, I am real,” he said, appearing to fight back tears.

“Hillary, please don’t deny my existence. You are my step-mother, Chelsea is my sister, Bill Clinton is my father,” Williams said.

“Please just step up at this time and treat me like the equal member of your family.

“I heard her say before it takes a village to raise a kid, I just want her to accept me in her village today,” Williams said.

In a letter to her attorneys, Williams is asking for access to the notorious blue dress Lewinsky was wearing when she was with Bill Clinton in the White House.

“There is one other way the question of whether Bill Clinton is my father would be by obtaining a small, complete and valid DNA sample from your blue dress, which multiple news sources reported has been preserved,” Williams wrote to Lewinsky, according to a letter posted by InfoWars.

“I respectfully request you provide the sample of genetic matter we require so that we may match it with my own sample.”

In another part of the letter, Williams attempted to strike a kinship with Lewinsky.

“I was not surprised to learn that Hillary called you a ‘stalker’ and much, much worse. Hillary Clinton abused us both. I call out to you for your help,” he wrote.

No Clinton — Bill, Hillary or Chelsea — have acknowledged Williams’ existence.