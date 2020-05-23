Fauci About-Face: 'Prolonged' Lockdowns Not The Way To Go

After insisting for months that lockdowns were necessary to fight the coronavirus, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases chief Dr. Anthony Fauci now says that “prolonged shutdowns” will damage America if it’s not reopened soon.

Fauci, the institutional face of the coronavirus response and head of the White House coronavirus Task Force, suddenly changed his tune this week about reopening the country despite advocating for shutdowns just days earlier.

“I don’t want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go,” Fauci said Friday on CNBC.

“Now is the time, depending upon where you are and what your situation is — is to begin to seriously [look] at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try and get back to some degree of normal. I’m totally in favor of that, if done in the proper way, in the appropriate setting.”

“In general, I think most of the country is doing it in a prudent way. There are obviously some situations where people might be jumping over that. I just say please proceed with caution if you’re going to do that,” Fauci added.

Fauci’s sudden change of heart regarding the lock downs caught the attention of Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, who criticized Fauci during “Tucker Carlson” tonight.

“I don’t mean to pile on Fauci, but we are making very important decisions based on what he’s saying,” Portnoy told host Tucker Carlson on Friday, “and I think it’s OK to say ‘I really don’t know, guys.'”

“But I get the feeling if you asked him this question, or ‘What does one plus one equal?’ you’re going to get seven different answers.”

“I think at this point, you let people — individuals — make decisions for themselves,” he added. “The only thing, as I said before, that we absolutely know for certain is if you continue the quarantine, tons of people are going to lose their livelihoods.”

