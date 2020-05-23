Fauci Backtracks As Cuomo Doubles-Down

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the government’s coronavirus response, has walked back his many assertions that America should remain in lockdown for a long period of time. Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is doubling down, claiming the pandemic is still too dangerous to lift the stay-at-home orders despite the city’s economy imploding. Alex Jones breaks it all down!

Be sure to also check out this critical Alex Jones report discussing how humanity’s collective consciousness awakens right at the brink of oblivion.

