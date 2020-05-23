Fauci Backtracks As Cuomo Doubles-Down

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of the government’s coronavirus response, has walked back his many assertions that America should remain in lockdown for a long period of time. Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is doubling down, claiming the pandemic is still too dangerous to lift the stay-at-home orders despite the city’s economy imploding. Alex Jones breaks it all down!

