Fauci Flips Out On Rand Paul After Praising Cuomo's Pathetic Coronavirus Response

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared visibly shaken after Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) called out his sycophantic praise of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus response.

Speaking before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday over America’s coronavirus response, Fauci snapped back at Paul after the Kentucky senator asked Fauci if he regretted giving stringent lockdown advice.

“I don’t regret saying that the only way we could have stopped the explosion of infection was by essentially – and when I say ‘shutting down’ I mean essentially having the physical separation and the kinds of recommendations that we’ve made,” Fauci said, visibly agitated.

“You’ve lauded New York for their policy,” he said. “New York had the highest death rate in the world, how could we be jumping up and down and saying, ‘Oh, Gov. Cuomo did a great job.’ He had the worst death rate in the world.”

Fauci wouldn’t have any of it.

“No, you misconstrue that, Senator. And you’ve done that repetitively in the past,” Fauci snapped, adding that New York began to stabilize after following the White House’s guidelines.

“They got hit very badly, they made some mistakes,” he admitted. “Right now, if you look at what’s going on right now, the things that are going on in New York to get their test positivity 1% or less is because they are looking at the guidelines that we have put together from the task force of the four or five things – of masks, social distancing, outdoors more than indoors, avoiding crowds, and washing hands.”

Paul then said that deaths and infections in New York are beginning to level off because they’ve developed herd immunity, which Fauci immediately rejected.

“I challenge that, Senator,” Fauci said. “I would like to be able to do this because this happens with Sen. Rand all the time. You are not listening to what the director of the CDC said, that in New York it’s about 22%. If you believe that 22% is herd immunity, I believe you are alone.”

Paul and Fauci sparred during Congressional hearings in May and June, where Paul criticized Fauci for his central planning-based lockdown recommendations that decimated the country’s economy.

Senators write a letter to Fauci about HCQ. They should ask him these TWO QUESTIONS.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!