Fauci Says He Wears Face Mask As A 'Symbol Of What You Should Be Doing’

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, proclaimed Wednesday that he is wearing a face mask in order to virtue signal ‘respect’ to other people, and that he wants it to be seen as ‘a symbol’ of what everyone else should be doing.

The often maligned Fauci made the comments in an appearance on CNN, commenting that “I think we should be recommending it. As you know, I wear it whenever I’m outside. We can try and keep the usual distance, but sometimes it is out of your control.”

“There are certain things that you can do and still do as you reopen. One is wearing a mask.” Fauci declared, adding that it’s something “everybody should seriously consider doing.”

The host Jim Sciutto asked if it helps when Americans “look at folks like you doing it, does that encourage its use to a positive degree?”

“It does, Jim.” Fauci replied, before going on to admit the mask is more of a symbol than an actual deterrent from the virus.

“I wear it for the reason that I believe it is effective. It is not 100% effective. I mean, its sort of respect for the another person and have that other person respect you.” Fauci said.

“You wear a mask. They wear a mask, you protect each other. I do it when I’m in the public for the reasons that, A, I want to protect myself and protect others. Also, because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see, that’s the kind of thing you should be doing.” he continued.

Fauci claimed that many people are using the mask as a way of projecting ‘respect’ for others.

“When I walk around the street and the neighborhood where I live in Washington, D.C., which still has a considerable number of infections, it is very clear that many people are doing that.” he said.

3 types of mask wearers. – Older people who are genuinely at risk (fair enough). – People who have been so terrorised by media coverage, they think COVID is literally everywhere outside. – People who want to feel smug in their obedience & to broadcast they are better than you. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 5, 2020

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!