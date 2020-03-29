Fauci Warns 100,000 to 200,000 Americans Could Die From Coronavirus

Current models suggest the coronavirus will infect millions of Americans and could kill approximately 100,000–200,000, warned President Trump’s coronavirus point man Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that although the models project a high number of cases, the variables to create the model make it “such a moving target.”

“There are things called models, and when someone creates a model, they put in various assumptions. And the model is only as good and as accurate as your assumptions,” Fauci said.

“And whenever the modelers come in, they give a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario. Generally, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I’ve never seen a model of the diseases that I’ve dealt with where the worst-case scenario actually came out. They always overshoot.”

That said, he added, current models show there will be “millions of cases,” and “between 100 and 200,000 deaths.”

“Looking at what we’re seeing now, you know, I would say between 100 and 200 thousand cases but I don’t want to be held to that, because it’s – excuse me, deaths – I mean we’re gonna have millions of cases, but I just don’t think that we really need to make a projection when it’s such a moving target that you can so easily be wrong and mislead people,” Fauci said.

The U.S. reached over 125,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,100 coronavirus deaths on Sunday.

