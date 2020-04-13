Fauci's Faustian Bargain of Fear over Freedom Will Give Us Neither Freedom Nor Safety -- Watch Live

On this LIVE Monday broadcast of American Countdown, constitutional attorney Robert Barnes discusses the left’s fantasy to keep the country locked down indefinitely as an exercise of power and to hurt Trump ahead of the election. How long will America continue to sacrifice its liberty for the illusion of safety? Actress Mindy Robinson joins the show to give her take on the extended lockdown and what may happen if the nation doesn’t reopen soon.

Tune in from 7-9PM Monday-Thursday to get cutting analysis from @Barnes_Law!

Also tune in at infowars.com/show or AmericanCountdown.News

Take advantage of one of nature’s most hardworking nutrients with Vasobeet now at 40% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Shows Montage of Media Downplaying Coronavirus -- CNN, MSNBC Cut Feed

Trump Shows Montage of Media Downplaying Coronavirus — CNN, MSNBC Cut Feed

U.S. News
Comments
Texas Woman Shoots, Kills Violent Home Invader

Texas Woman Shoots, Kills Violent Home Invader

Newswars Redirect
Comments

Bernie Endorses Biden For President

U.S. News
comments

NYT Removes Qualifying Language from Biden Sexual Assault Allegation Story

U.S. News
comments

Have You Noticed How Much Delight They Are Taking In Shutting Down Churches All Over The United States?

U.S. News
comments

Comments