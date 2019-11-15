Faux Republican Meghan McCain Tweets "Rot In Hell, Roger Stone"

Image Credits: screenshot.

Establishment hack and The View‘s token RINO (not a fat joke) Meghan McCain tweeted, “Rot in hell, Roger Stone,” after the politico was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison on Friday.

Last year, McCain made a similar remark, telling former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to “rot in jail” and then “rot in hell.”

Many Twitter users were quick to point out McCain’s vile remark was hypocritical as she was extremely upset when people condemned her father following his death in 2018.

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes wrote, “Didn’t you complain when people said the same about your Dad?”

Meanwhile, as she celebrates Stone’s imprisonment, she has reportedly not been vocal about billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

One Twitter user joked that McCain’s ABC show The View is hell and that Stone may be her new co-host.

Many users commented that hell is where her father is.

