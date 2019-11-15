Faux Republican Meghan McCain Tweets "Rot In Hell, Roger Stone"

Establishment hack and The View‘s token RINO (not a fat joke) Meghan McCain tweeted, “Rot in hell, Roger Stone,” after the politico was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison on Friday.

Rot in hell, Roger Stone. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 15, 2019

Last year, McCain made a similar remark, telling former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort to “rot in jail” and then “rot in hell.”

Many Twitter users were quick to point out McCain’s vile remark was hypocritical as she was extremely upset when people condemned her father following his death in 2018.

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes wrote, “Didn’t you complain when people said the same about your Dad?”

Didn't you complain when people said the same about your Dad? — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 15, 2019

Meanwhile, as she celebrates Stone’s imprisonment, she has reportedly not been vocal about billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Just checked @MeghanMcCain has never tweeted about Jeffrey Epstein — Botnet Warlord Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 15, 2019

One Twitter user joked that McCain’s ABC show The View is hell and that Stone may be her new co-host.

BREAKING NEWS: Meghan McCain confirms Roger Stone will be joining the cast of The View. https://t.co/8eAcWQoblu — Rising serpent (@rising_serpent) November 15, 2019

Many users commented that hell is where her father is.

Roger Stone doesn't want to be anywhere near your dad.#FreeRogerStone — Dollar Box™ MAGA to the nth (@dollarbox) November 15, 2019

He can rot there right alongside your late scumbag father…. — Wasteland Chic (@WastelandChic) November 15, 2019

Want some company for your dad? — Geral Dean (@GeralDean8) November 15, 2019

Right next to your father. — Joe Tedeschi (@MDYankeefan1) November 15, 2019

Right next to your traitor dad — Billy (@BillyBN355) November 15, 2019

I thought he was going to prison, not vacationing with your father. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Doug Apple (@resister_d) November 15, 2019

I'm sure he'll meet you dad down there. — robert rodman (Gringo en Tijuana Mexico) (@rrodman) November 15, 2019

That is exactly where your traitor father is……rotting in hell. — Carol For Trump (@ccdelUSA) November 15, 2019

