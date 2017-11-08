Favorable Views of Democratic Party Fall to Lowest Level in 25 Years

CNN has released a new poll that shows the fallout from the revelations from former interim DNC chair Donna Brazile that the Democratic primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor has caused the party to sour among voters.

The numbers haven’t been this bad in 25 years:

Only 37% of Americans have a favorable opinion of Democrats, down from 44% in March of this year. A majority, 54%, have an unfavorable view, matching their highest mark in polls from CNN and SSRS, CNN/ORC and CNN/USA Today/Gallup stretching back to 1992. The rating includes low favorable ratings from some core Democratic groups, including nonwhites (48%) and people under 35 years old (33%). The numbers come amid recent feuds and divisions in the Democratic Party, as former interim chair Donna Brazile’s new book has unveiled new questions about infighting during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The CNN poll also found that favorable views for Republicans has dropped, as well, with 61% who have an unfavorable opinion of the party. Thirty-percent of those polled hold a favorable view of the Republican Party.