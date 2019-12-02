Favorite Drag Queen Storytime Author 'Likes' Pedophile Instagram Post

A children’s author, whose books are frequently read at Drag Queen Story Hour’s across the country, was caught “liking” an Instagram picture posted by a proud pedophile.

A screenshot shows kid’s author Todd Barnes liked an image of a triangle spiral tattoo, which is a symbol for a “boy lover.”

The hashtags accompanying the photo include #YBL, (young boy lover) #gaypedo, #pedo, #boylove, #boylover, #youngboylover and others.

Conservative actress Mindy Robinson called the author out on Twitter, writing, “Hey Todd Parr is there a particular reason that you (a children’s book author) would ‘like’ a pro-pedophile Instagram post?”

“I feel like even if you pretend to not know what that symbol means that the hashtags were a dead giveaway,” she added.

Check out another post of the proud pedo getting inked and bragging about his “young boy lover tattoo”:

Instagram user Kage Jackson, who has since deleted his account, used to have a profile describing himself as a “Bisexual Nudist. YBL,” with a spiral symbol and rainbow flag.

Documents released in the WikiLeaks data dump show the “boy lover” logo that perfectly matches Jackson’s tattoo.

But, just in case anyone misses the pedo symbol on his upper thigh, Jackson has a matching tattoo on the inside of his wrist.

 

Todd Parr, the author who “liked” the pro-pedophile Instagram post, is a favorite author of the Drag Queens who read to children at Drag Queen Story Hour.

In April, a Drag Queen Story Hour participant in Houston, Texas was outed as a pedophile.

Below is just a sample of Instagram posts Parr is tagged in:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@_angel_elektra_ read at the Underhill Block Party today with the @bklynlibrary #dqsh #dragqueenstoryhour #standwithstoryhour

A post shared by Drag Queen Story Hour (@dragqueenstoryhour) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@hsunbeam reads at @nypl for #dqsh 💜💜💜 #dragqueenstoryhour #standwithstoryhour

A post shared by Drag Queen Story Hour (@dragqueenstoryhour) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@pickledragqueen reading @toddparr ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 #dqsh #dragqueenstoryhour #standwithstoryhour

A post shared by Drag Queen Story Hour (@dragqueenstoryhour) on

Watch: Owen Shroyer interviews Tracy Shannon (FB: MassResistance Texas-Houston) about sex offenders at the Houston, Texas Drag Queen Storytime.

