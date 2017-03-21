Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
FBI Admits Trump Has No Russian Ties
U.S. intelligence finds no Trump connection to Russia
The Alex Jones Show -
March 21, 2017
Comments
The FBI finally admits what we have all known this entire time, Donald Trump has no ties to Russia.
Related Articles
Rich Get Even Richer: Forbes List Shows Record 2,043 Billionaires Worldwide
World News
Comments
Spicer: “It was Hillary Clinton who gave a Russian company one-fifth the U.S.’ uranium supply”
World News
Comments
Sweden Re-Activates Cold War Bunkers Over Fears of Russian Invasion
World News
Comments
Crazed North Korean despot Kim Jong-un’s troops blow up US aircraft carrier and shoot down bomber in propaganda video
World News
Comments
GCHQ Appoints New Director After Trump Spy Claims
World News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.