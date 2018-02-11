FBI Agent Texts Reveal Effort To Destroy Trump, Collusion With W.H. In Hillary Investigation

The latest batch of text messages exchanged between FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Counsel Lisa Page tell us much about the two in terms of their personal relationship, their psyches, and most importantly, several key things about two of the most high profile investigations in recent U.S. history: the criminal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecured personal email as Secretary of State, and the counter-intelligence investigation into charges of collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government.

There is much that can be gleaned, within the larger context of the thousands of messages exchanged, that can give specific answers to how a “special team” of FBI agents, which included the two lovers, handled both investigations.

These messages offer highly credible evidence that the Hillary Clinton email scandal was not only handled improperly by the FBI, but also that this was done because of the politicization of the Bureau’s leadership, and in conjunction with the politicized leadership of the Department of Justice, as well.

