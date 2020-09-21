FBI Agent Who Found Weiner Laptop With Clinton Emails Says FBI Leadership Ordered Him to Erase His Findings

The FBI agent who investigated Anthony Weiner’s laptop in 2016 claims in an upcoming book that the top leadership of the FBI ordered him to erase all his findings pertaining to the laptop’s contents.

Special Agent John Robertson, who worked in the New York office’s child sex crimes unit, was assigned to investigate the newly-discovered laptop of Anthony Weiner, a Democrat operative married to Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin.

In the upcoming book “October Surprise: How the FBI Tried to Save Itself and Crashed an Election“, Robertson claims his superiors compelled him to erase everything he found on the laptop, which included hundreds of thousands of Hillary Clinton emails.

“The only advice from his bosses was to erase his office computer, which meant leaving no record of his investigations, a new book says,” The Daily Mail reported.

In 2018, Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s “Russian collusion” probe into Donald Trump detailed Robertson explaining how he discovered hundreds of thousands of Hillary Clinton emails during his investigation into Weiner’s laptop, and blew the whistle on the FBI’s suspiciously delayed action over his findings.

“The crickets I was hearing was really making me uncomfortable because something was going to come crashing down…And my understanding, which is uninformed because…I didn’t work the Hillary Clinton matter,” Robertson said in page 302 of the IG report.

“My understanding at the time was I am telling you people I have private Hillary Clinton emails, number one, and BlackBerry messages, number two. I’m telling you that we have potentially 10 times the volume that Director Comey said we had on the record.”

“Why isn’t anybody here? Like, if I’m the supervisor of any CI squad in Seattle and I hear about this, I’m getting on with headquarters and saying, hey, some agent working child porn here may have [Hillary Clinton] emails.”

As Infowars reported in October 2016, law enforcement insider Doug Hagmann revealed that FBI investigators found evidence of many crimes on Weiner’s laptop, including treason, money laundering and connections to child exploitation.

“It involves Hillary Clinton, Huma Abedin, and Bill Clinton as well as Jeffrey Epstein,” Hagmann said on The Alex Jones Show. “According to my source, these files exist – he did not touch these files so he doesn’t know what’s in them, but the fact that they exist on this computer suggest some sort of overlap here.”

Sidney Powell, the lawyer of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, explained that Hillary Clinton’s emails not only contained a slew of crimes, but also atrocious crimes that caused “hardened” investigators to “throw up.”

“It was all the Clinton emails, the Clinton Foundation, her Secretary of State emails, Huma Abedin’s emails – lots of people emailing Huma as a proxy for Hillary,” Powell said during a speech in March.

“There’s a LOT that can be prosecuted, I have no doubt, on that laptop…In fact, I heard that the New York Police officer who saw some of it, even though they’re hardened investigators, literally had to go throw up. It’s bad,” Powell added.

