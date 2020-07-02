FBI Arrests Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI, local media is reporting.

Maxwell was arrested in Bedford, New Hampshire, on Epstein-related charges and should appear in federal court later today, according to NBC New York.

“Maxwell assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse victims,” the indictment reads. “The victims were as young as 14.”

“In particular, between in or about 1994 and in or about 1997, Maxwell was in an intimate relationship with Epstein and also was paid by Epstein to manage his various properties.”

It was recently reported that Maxwell was staying in France to avoid extradition to the US, as French law forbids those holding citizenship from being extradited to other countries.

“Maxwell has stayed below the radar since Epstein’s death, as speculation swirled about whether she could face repercussions for her friend’s alleged abuses,” reported NBC New York.

It’s unknown why she ended up in New Hampshire.

There’s been a mass acceleration of trafficking-related arrests under the Trump administration, which has shined a public spotlight on global networks that were operating unknown for decades, sparking even more investigations worldwide.

For instance, Germany is investigating 30,000 potential suspects in a wide-ranging pedophile probe and it was also reported that, in another incident, Berlin authorities were placing children with pedophiles for 30 years.

“Starting in the 1970s psychology professor Helmut Kentler conducted his ‘experiment:’ Homeless children in West Berlin were intentionally placed with pedophile men,” DW reported. “These men would make especially loving foster parents, Kentler argued.”

“A study conducted by the University of Hildesheim has found that authorities in Berlin condoned this practice for almost 30 years.”



