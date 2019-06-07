FBI Arrests Tech Writer for Attempting to Solicit Sex From Two Minors, Additional Rape Charges Possible

A former tech blogger was arrested in an FBI sting last month after attempting to make sexual arrangements with two children, a federal complaint alleges.

Peter Bright, an Ars Technica writer who went by @DrPizza on Twitter, is accused attempting to meet two children after exchanging messages with their mother whom he met on a fetish social media site.

“On or about April 17, 2019, [an undercover FBI agent] posing as a mother of a nine-year old boy… and seven-year old girl… posted a public message on an online social media fetish platform called KinkD seeking to chat with people who are, in sum and substance, interested in teaching her children lessons about the ‘birds and the bees,” stated the FBI agent in charge of the investigation.

He then used What’sApp to continue messaging the mother “in discussions regarding Bright’s ongoing sexual experience with an 11-year old girl, the Minors’ previous sexual experience, and the possibility of Bright meeting [the undercover FBI agent] and the Minors in person in Manhattan, New York, to engage in sexual activity, including Bright penetrating the Girl with a finger, a toy, or his penis.”

The entire sickening discussion is detailed in the federal complaint, obtained by DailyDot.com:

Ars Technica told The Daily Dot Bright, whose last article is dated one day prior to his arrest on May 22, was no longer employed at the company.

The Daily Dot notes more charges may follow if a Brooklyn girl Bright admitted to raping is found: “If law enforcement locates the 11-year-old Bright allegedly said he was in a sexual relationship with, he could potentially be charged with far more serious offenses, such as rape.”

News of Bright’s arrest prompted a look into the left-leaning tech blogger’s Twitter history, where he pontificated on pedophilia.

In one tweet from earlier this year, @DrPizza marveled at how former BBC broadcaster Jimmy Savile was able to get away with being a pedophile for so long.

Savile was quite a thing, and it still blows my mind that he kept it all quiet while he was alive. Especially as it all felt so unsurprising; in a way almost reassuring that such an obvious weirdo was a pedo. — Pumpkin Fright👨‍⚕️🍕 (@DrPizza) January 29, 2019

my halloween costume would be the traditional Jimmy Savile — Pumpkin Fright👨‍⚕️🍕 (@DrPizza) October 31, 2018

“The vast majority of molesters of boys have no attraction to men,” he argues in another 2018 tweet.

You seem to think that because the victims are boys the perpetrators must be gay. This ignores many female victims, and simply isn't true. The vast majority of molesters of boys have no attraction to men. — Pumpkin Fright👨‍⚕️🍕 (@DrPizza) August 22, 2018

He also suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome and described himself as “Poly/pan/pervy” on Twitter.

Trump

a) shouldn't be president

b) should be in jail

c) is far and away the worst president this country has ever seen but… d) is still preferable to president Pence — Pumpkin Fright👨‍⚕️🍕 (@DrPizza) April 19, 2019

In one notable outburst, he wrote “no im not a pedo” in response to a tweet asking about Japanese anime porn known as hentai.

no im not a pedo — Pumpkin Fright👨‍⚕️🍕 (@DrPizza) July 21, 2017

He was not a fan of Alex Jones and falsely claimed an Infowars tweet sparked the PizzaGate conspiracy theory.

I didn't go far down the rabbit hole (because it's insane) but I saw some claims that pizzagate was inspired by an Infowars tweet — Pumpkin Fright👨‍⚕️🍕 (@DrPizza) December 5, 2016

More on this as it develops…