Confirmed: Comey Planted Inside FBI as Clinton Fixer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – FBI Director James Comey is a Clinton-fixer with a long history of running interference within the Department of Justice to make sure the Clintons are never prosecuted – a loyalty that the Clintons have repaid in corporate board appointments that have earned Comey millions of dollars.

Early encounters: Whitewater and Marc Rich

Comey’s involvement protecting Hillary goes back to the mid-1990s and Whitewater, when Comey served as a special counsel to the Senate Whitewater Committee.

We now know from the 246 pages of previously undisclosed internal memos released by Judicial Watch from Ken Starr’s Office of Independent Council investigation in 1998 that DOJ prosecutors had evidence that Hillary Clinton and her associate Webb Hubbell at the Rose Law Firm in Little Rock, Arkansas, were guilty of criminal fraud in the Whitewater affair.

From 1987 to 1993, Comey, working in the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, served as the DOJ prosecutor who oversaw the prosecution of Marc Rich, the billionaire oil trader convicted of tax fraud and trading with Iran during the embassy hostage crisis.

But in 2001, when Bill Clinton decided on his last day in office to pardon Marc Rich, Comey oversaw the criminal investigation, but decided there was no wrongdoing on Bill Clinton’s part, “despite public outcry over the evidence that Rich’s ex-wife had donated to Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign.”

The Sandy Berger case

Arguably, in 2004, Comey, then serving as a deputy attorney general in the Justice Department, limited the criminal investigation of Sandy Berger so as to protect anyone in the former Clinton administration who may have coordinated with Berger in his removal and destruction of classified records from the National Archives.

The documents Berger purloined from the Archives in his socks are believed to have contained incriminating evidence linking the Clinton administration to the terrorist build-up in the United States that culminated in the 9/11 terrorist attack.

On April 1, 2005, Berger pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of intentionally removing documents from the National Archives and destroying some of them, for which he was fined $50,000, sentenced to 100 hours of community service and probation for two years, with his national security license stripped for two years.

Berger’s email correspondence with Hillary Clinton found stored on her private email server made clear that Berger, a convicted thief of classified documents who had been advising Clinton while she served as Secretary of State, had access to emails containing classified information.

For example, in an email dated Sept. 22, 2009, Berger advised Secretary Clinton advised her how she could leverage information to make Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu more cooperative in discussions with the Obama administration over a settlement freeze.

Law firm ties together Berger, Loretta Lynch, and Cheryl Mills

Curiously, Sandy Berger, Loretta Lynch, and Cheryl Mills all worked as partners in the Washington law firm Hogan & Hartson – the law firm that prepared tax returns for the Clintons, did patent work for a software firm that played a role with Secretary Clinton’s private email server, and was one of the biggest contributors in the legal industry to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Berger worked as a partner in the Washington law firm Hogan and Hartson from 1973 to 1977, before taking a position as the deputy director of policy planning at the State Department in the Carter administration.

When Carter lost his re-election bid, Berger returned to Hogan and Hartson, where he worked until he took leave in 1988 to act as foreign policy advisor in Gov. Michael Dukakis’ presidential campaign.

When Dukakis was defeated, Berger returned to Hogan and Hartson until he became foreign policy advisor for Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign in 1992.

On March 28, WND reported Lynch was a litigation partner for eight years working in the Washington office of Hogan & Hartson from March 2002 through April 2020.

Cheryl Mills also worked at Hogan & Hartson, for two years, starting in 1990, before she joined then President-elect Bill Clinton’s transition team, on her way to securing a position as White House deputy counsel in the Clinton administration.

According to documents Hillary Clinton’s first presidential campaign made public in 2008, Hogan & Hartson’s New York-based partner Howard Topaz was the tax lawyer who filed income tax returns for Bill and Hillary Clinton beginning in 2004.

In addition, Hogan & Hartson in Virginia filed a patent trademark request on May 19, 2004, for Denver-based MX Logic Inc., the computer software firm that developed the email encryption system used to manage Clinton’s private email server beginning in July 2013. A tech expert has observed that employees of MX Logic could have had access to all the emails that went through her account.

In 1999, President Bill Clinton nominated Lynch for the first of her two terms as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, a position she held until she joined Hogan & Hartson in March 2002 to become a partner in the firm’s Litigation Practice Group.

She left Hogan and Hartson in 2010, after being nominated by President Obama for her second term U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, a position she held until President Obama nominated her to serve in her current position as Attorney General.

A report published April 8, 2008, by The American Lawyer noted Hogan & Hartson were among Hillary Clinton’s biggest financial supporters in the legal industry during her first presidential campaign.

“Firm lawyers and staff have donated nearly $123,400 to her campaign so far, according to campaign contribution data from the Center for Responsive Politics,” Nate Raymond observed in The American Lawyer article. “Christine Varney, a partner in Hogan’s Washington, D.C., office, served as chief counsel to the Clinton-Gore Campaign in 1992.”

While there is no evidence that Lynch played a direct role either in the tax work done by the firm for the Clintons or in linking Hillary’s private email server to MX Logic, the ethics of the legal profession hold all partners jointly liable for the action of other partners in the business.

“If Hogan and Hartson previously represented the Clintons on tax matters, it is incumbent upon U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to [disclose] what, if any, role she had in such tax matters,” said Tom Fitton, president of Washington-based Judicial Watch.

HSBC another common link between Lynch and Comey

Crossing paths with Loretta Lynch in their various terms as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Loretta Lynch and James Comer again crossed paths with HSBC bank that curiously managed to avoid criminal charges in a massive money-laundering scandal for which the bank paid a $1.9 billion fine.

When Lynch’s nomination as attorney general was considered by the Senate one year ago, as WND reported, the Senate Judiciary Committee examined her role in the Obama administration’s decision not to prosecute the banking giant HSBC for laundering funds for Mexican drug cartels and Middle Eastern terrorists.

When I was working as Senior Staff Reporter for WND, I was the first to report, in a series of articles beginning in 2012, money-laundering charges brought by John Cruz, a former HSBC vice president and relationship manager, based on his more than 1,000 pages of evidence and secret audio recordings.

The staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee focused on Cruz’s allegations that Lynch, acting then in her capacity as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, engaged in a Department of Justice cover-up. Obama’s attorney general nominee allowed HSBC in December 2011 to enter into a “deferred prosecution” settlement in which the bank agreed to pay a $1.9 billion fine and admit “willful criminal conduct” in exchange for dropping criminal investigations and prosecutions of HSBC directors or employees.

Cruz called the $1.92 billion fine the U.S. government imposed on HSBC “a joke” and filed a $10 million lawsuit for “retaliation and wrongful termination.”

From 2002 to 2003, Comey held position of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the same position held by Lynch.

On March 4, 2013, Comey joined the HSBC board of directors, agreeing to serve as an independent non-executive director and a member of the bank’s Financial System Vulnerabilities Committee, positions he held until he resigned on Aug. 3, 2013, to become head of the FBI.

Comey, Fitzgerald, and Valerie Plame

After Attorney General Ashcroft recused himself in the Valerie Plame affair, Comer appointed special counsel Patrick J. Fitzgerald, who ended up convicting “Scooter” Liddy, a top aide to then Vice President Cheney, of perjury and obstruction of justice criminal charges, vindicating Plame and her former ambassador husband, Joe Wilson – both partisan supporters of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Comey appointed Patrick J. Fitzgerald, a U.S. Attorney in Chicago, to act as special counsel in conducting the inquiry into what became called “Plamegate.”

At the time Comey made the appointment, Fitzgerald was already godfather to one of Comey’s children.

On April 13, 2015, co-authoring a USA Today op-ed piece, Valerie Plame Wilson and her husband, retired ambassador Joseph Wilson, made public their support for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential Clinton, openly acknowledging their political closeness to both Hillary and Bill Clinton.

The first two paragraphs of the editorial read as follows:

We have known Hillary Clinton both professionally and personally for close to 20 years, dating back to before President Bill Clinton’s first trip to Africa in 1998 — a trip that they both acknowledge changed their lives, and gave considerable meaning to their post-White House years and to the activities of the Clinton Foundation. Joe, serving as the National Security Council Senior Director for African Affairs, was instrumental in arranging that historic visit.

Our history became entwined with Hillary further after Valerie’s identity as a CIA officer was deliberately exposed. That criminal act was taken in retribution for Joe’s article in the New York Times in which he explained he had discovered no basis for the Bush administration’s justification for the Iraq War that Saddam Hussein was seeking yellowcake uranium to develop a nuclear weapon.

On Jan. 11, Chuck Ross in the Daily Caller reported that Hillary Clinton emails made public made clear that one of her “most frequent favor-seekers when she was secretary of state was former Ambassador Joseph Wilson, a longtime Clinton friend, an endorser of Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and an Africa expert with deep business ties on the continent.”

Ross noted that Wilson emailed Clinton on Dec. 22, 2009, seeking help for Symbion Power, an American engineering contractor for whom Wilson consulted, in the company’s bid to pursue a U.S. Agency of International Development, USAID, contract for work in Afghanistan.

In the case of the Afghanistan project, Ross noted, Clinton vouched for Wilson and Symbion as she forwarded the request to Jack Lew, who served then as deputy secretary of state for management and resources.

Ross further reported Wilson’s request might also have been discussed with President Obama, as one email indicates.

In 2005, Fitzgerald prosecuted Lewis “Scooter” Libby, a prominent advisor to then Vice President Dick Cheney, in the Valerie Plame investigation, charging him with two counts of perjury, two counts of making false statements to federal prosecutors, and one count of obstruction of justice.

On March 6, 2007, Libby was convicted of four of the five counts and on June 5, 2007, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton to 2½ years in federal prison.

On April 6, 2015, the Wall Street Journal reported the publication of New York Times reporter Judith Miller’s memoir, “The Story: A Reporter’s Journey,” exposed “unscrupulous conduct” by Special Counsel Fitzgerald in the 2007 trial of Libby.

WSJ reporter Peter Berkowitz noted that Miller “writes that Mr. Fitzgerald induced her to give what she now realizes was false testimony. By withholding critical information and manipulating her memory as he prepared her to testify, Ms. Miller relates, Mr. Fitzgerald ‘steered’ her ‘in the wrong direction.’”

Lockheed Board and Clinton Foundation pay-to-play

Comey served as general counsel and senior vice president for Lockheed Martin from 2005 – 2010, for which he earned $6 million.

In 2010, Lockheed Martin joined the Clinton Global Initiative and won 17 contracts from the State Department that at the time was headed by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.