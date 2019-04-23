FBI Confirms Hillary Clinton Emails Found in Obama White House

The FBI discovered a trove of Hillary Clinton’s missing emails in the Obama White House – specifically the Executive Office of the President, according to FBI testimony obtained by watchdog group Judicial Watch.

Bill Priestap, assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division, disclosed under oath to Judicial Watch as part of a court order that the Executive Office of the President was one of various “repositories” Clinton used for her secretive emails.

“This astonishing confirmation, made under oath by the FBI, shows that the Obama FBI had to go to President Obama’s White House office to find emails that Hillary Clinton tried to destroy or hide from the American people.” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

“No wonder Hillary Clinton has thus far skated – Barack Obama is implicated in her email scheme.”

Priestap listed several other repositories for Clinton’s emails, including the State Department, the US Secret Service, and the offices of her senior staffers Cheryl Mills and Jake Sullivan.

Additionally, Priestap also confirmed Infowars reports from 2016 that the FBI reviewed nearly 49,000 other Clinton emails found on the laptop of sex offender Anthony Weiner, then-husband to Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

Read Priestap’s full testimony below:

